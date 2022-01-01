Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve shumai

Rice Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Rice Restaurant

2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Shumai (6pc)$6.00
Steamed shrimp dumpling
Fried Shumai (6pc)$6.00
Fried shrimp dumpling
More about Rice Restaurant
Al Chu's Sushi image

SUSHI

Al Chu's Sushi

111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Shrimp Shumai ( 10 pcs )$10.00
More about Al Chu's Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Shrimp Rolls

Strawberry Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

Fried Dumplings

Fruit Salad

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Salmon

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston