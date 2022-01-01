Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shumai in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Shumai
Wilmington restaurants that serve shumai
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Rice Restaurant
2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington
Avg 4.6
(2100 reviews)
Steamed Shumai (6pc)
$6.00
Steamed shrimp dumpling
Fried Shumai (6pc)
$6.00
Fried shrimp dumpling
More about Rice Restaurant
SUSHI
Al Chu's Sushi
111 W 10th St Store #7, Wilmington
Avg 4.8
(61 reviews)
Steamed Shrimp Shumai ( 10 pcs )
$10.00
More about Al Chu's Sushi
