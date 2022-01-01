Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve spaghetti

Feby's Fishery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Feby's Fishery

3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1651 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood & Spaghetti$27.00
Crabs & Spaghetti$30.00
More about Feby's Fishery
Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm (spaghetti) & SALAD$14.99
KID - SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL (1)
More about Twist'd Tomato
Mrs. Robino's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mrs. Robino's

520 North Union St., Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (2883 reviews)
Takeout
Side Spaghetti$4.50
Reg Spaghetti$10.95
Lg Spaghetti$13.95
Large Homemade Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs. Choose Red Sauce , Meatsauce or Mushroom Sauce. Other sauce options available but do not include meatballs.
More about Mrs. Robino's
Restaurant banner

 

Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid- Mario Bros. Spaghetti$5.49
with meatball
More about Crossroads Restaurant

