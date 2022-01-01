Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve spinach salad

Feby's Fishery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Feby's Fishery

3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1651 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$11.00
More about Feby's Fishery
Pizza by Elizabeth image

PIZZA

Pizza by Elizabeth

3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Spinach Salad$11.50
Spinach, red onion, mandarin oranges, hard boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese, toasted walnut, apple cider vinaigrette
Reg Spinach Salad$16.25
red onion, oranges, egg, bacon, bleu cheese, walnuts, apple cider ving
More about Pizza by Elizabeth
Dimeos image

 

DiMeo's Pizza

831 north market street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$13.00
sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, walnuts, red onions, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
More about DiMeo's Pizza
Pizzeria Bardea image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizzeria Bardea

111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON

Avg 3.3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$12.00
apples, walnuts, cranberry, gorgonzola, honey mustard vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Bardea
Chelsea Tavern image

GRILL

Chelsea Tavern

821 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Spinach Salad$7.00
Baby Spinach, Fresh Strawberries, Candied Almonds, Crumbled Local Goat Cheese,
Golden Raisin Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian
Large Spinach Salad$10.00
Baby Spinach, Fresh Strawberries, Candied Almonds, Crumbled Local Goat Cheese,
Golden Raisin Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian
More about Chelsea Tavern

