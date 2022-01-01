Spinach salad in Wilmington
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Feby's Fishery
3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington
|Spinach Salad
|$11.00
PIZZA
Pizza by Elizabeth
3801 Kennett Pike, wilmington
|Mini Spinach Salad
|$11.50
Spinach, red onion, mandarin oranges, hard boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese, toasted walnut, apple cider vinaigrette
|Reg Spinach Salad
|$16.25
red onion, oranges, egg, bacon, bleu cheese, walnuts, apple cider ving
DiMeo's Pizza
831 north market street, Wilmington
|Spinach Salad
|$13.00
sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, walnuts, red onions, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizzeria Bardea
111 W 10th St, WILMINGTON
|Spinach Salad
|$12.00
apples, walnuts, cranberry, gorgonzola, honey mustard vinaigrette
GRILL
Chelsea Tavern
821 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Small Spinach Salad
|$7.00
Baby Spinach, Fresh Strawberries, Candied Almonds, Crumbled Local Goat Cheese,
Golden Raisin Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian
|Large Spinach Salad
|$10.00
Baby Spinach, Fresh Strawberries, Candied Almonds, Crumbled Local Goat Cheese,
Golden Raisin Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian