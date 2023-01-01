Squid in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve squid
More about Southeast Kitchen
Southeast Kitchen
1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington
|Squid Vermicelli
|$16.95
Grilled squid w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
|Grilled Squid
|$13.00
Squid, minced lemon grass, lettuce, scallion, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
|Salt & Pepper Squid
|$18.50
Lightly fried squid w/ onions, red bell peppers, and jalapenos. Served w/ jasmine rice.