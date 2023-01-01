Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve squid

Southeast Kitchen image

 

Southeast Kitchen

1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Squid Vermicelli$16.95
Grilled squid w/ rice vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, daikon, pickle carrots, and crush peanuts, Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Grilled Squid$13.00
Squid, minced lemon grass, lettuce, scallion, crush peanuts. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Salt & Pepper Squid$18.50
Lightly fried squid w/ onions, red bell peppers, and jalapenos. Served w/ jasmine rice.
More about Southeast Kitchen
Rice Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Rice Wilmington

2015 Limestone Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Squid SA$7.00
More about Rice Wilmington

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Sashimi

Fried Dumplings

Mixed Green Salad

Tostadas

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Oreo Cheesecake

Belgian Waffles

Grits

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Newark

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (443 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1003 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston