Steak bowls in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Steak Bowls
Wilmington restaurants that serve steak bowls
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
Avg 4.5
(898 reviews)
Burrito Bowl steak (asada)
$12.99
Steak with ,Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
More about Tex Mex Burrito
Stu and Sammy's
111 West 10th St, Stall #5, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Bowl of steak and potato
$7.00
More about Stu and Sammy's
