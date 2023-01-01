Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve steak bowls

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl steak (asada)$12.99
Steak with ,Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
More about Tex Mex Burrito
Stu and Sammy's image

 

Stu and Sammy's

111 West 10th St, Stall #5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of steak and potato$7.00
More about Stu and Sammy's

