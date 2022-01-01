Steak burritos in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve steak burritos
More about Tex Mex Burrito
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|Burrito Bowl steak (asada)
|$12.99
Steak with ,Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
|Steak Burrito Wrap
|$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Lunch Steak Burrito
|$11.00