Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve steak burritos

Tex Mex Burrito image

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl steak (asada)$12.99
Steak with ,Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Steak Burrito Wrap$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo. Sour cream on the side.
More about Tex Mex Burrito
El Maya Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

El Maya Mexican Restaurant

1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Steak Burrito$11.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Burrito wrap$9.99
More about Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Tuna Rolls

Roasted Beet Salad

Pepper Steaks

Sticky Buns

Shrimp Burritos

Gyoza

Crab Sticks

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Media

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston