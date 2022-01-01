Tacos in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS
Tex Mex Burrito
514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
|4 crispy hard shell tacos With Rice And Beans
|$11.99
4 crispy hard shell tacos with lettuce and cheese. choice ground beef or shredded chicken.served with rice and beans.
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
|Beef Soft Taco
|$3.00
|Chicken Soft Taco
|$3.00
Makers Alley
804 N. Orange Street, Wilmington
|Makers Tacos Chicken or Mushroom (3)
|$12.00
lettuce, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese, tomato, spicy aioli, flour tortilla
GRILL
Tex Mex Burrito - Newport
2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington
|(3) Chicken Soft Tacos no rice no beans
|$7.15