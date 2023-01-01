Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve thai salad

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 556 - AAA

1 River Place, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Blend Thai Red Quinoa Salad$2.49
features brown rice, edamame, red quinoa, carrots, and red bell peppers with a bit of on-trend Thai heat.
Chelsea Tavern image

GRILL

Chelsea Tavern - Downtown Business District

821 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 3.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Thai Peanut Salad$10.00
Baby Greens, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Chili Roasted Peanuts, Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette - Gluten Free
Small Thai Peanut Salad$7.00
Baby Greens, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Chili Roasted Peanuts, Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette - Gluten Free
