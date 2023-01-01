Thai salad in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve thai salad
Cafe Services - 556 - AAA
1 River Place, Wilmington
|Vegetable Blend Thai Red Quinoa Salad
|$2.49
features brown rice, edamame, red quinoa, carrots, and red bell peppers with a bit of on-trend Thai heat.
Chelsea Tavern - Downtown Business District
821 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Large Thai Peanut Salad
|$10.00
Baby Greens, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Chili Roasted Peanuts, Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette - Gluten Free
|Small Thai Peanut Salad
|$7.00
Baby Greens, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Chili Roasted Peanuts, Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette - Gluten Free