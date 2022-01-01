Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortilla soup in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Tortilla Soup
Wilmington restaurants that serve tortilla soup
FRENCH FRIES
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
1300 Centerville Rd, Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(99 reviews)
Tortilla Soup
$6.00
More about El Maya Mexican Restaurant
Del Pez Mexican Gastropub
400 Justison St, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Tortilla Soup
$6.00
shredded chicken, fresh avocado, crispy tortilla strips
More about Del Pez Mexican Gastropub
