Tuna wraps in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Tuna Wraps
Wilmington restaurants that serve tuna wraps
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
Avg 4.6
(108 reviews)
TUNA WRAP(with Fries)
$10.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Pinji's Cafe
1428 N Clayton St, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Wrap
$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo with Tuna
More about Pinji's Cafe
