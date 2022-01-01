Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TUNA WRAP(with Fries)$10.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Consumer pic

 

Pinji's Cafe

1428 N Clayton St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Wrap$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo with Tuna
More about Pinji's Cafe

