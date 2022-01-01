Turkey clubs in Wilmington
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Turkey Reuben Sandwich
|$8.00
All Natural turkey, provolone OR Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, grilled OR cold. Choose from rye, white or wheat.
Served with pickles & potato chips.
|Turkey BLT Sandwich
|$8.00
All natural turkey, Crisp bacon, romaine & tomatoes. Add mayo or ranch on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Served with pickles & chips
|Turkey Slaw Sandwich
|$8.00
Natural turkey, Provolone, coleslaw with Russian dressing. Choose from rye, white or wheat. Try it grilled!
Served with pickles and chips.
Stitch House Brewery
829 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Turkey Club
|$16.00