Turkey clubs in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve turkey clubs

0beaa1a3-f87c-4402-b6ca-bb503437b43e image

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben Sandwich$8.00
All Natural turkey, provolone OR Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, grilled OR cold. Choose from rye, white or wheat.
Served with pickles & potato chips.
Turkey BLT Sandwich$8.00
All natural turkey, Crisp bacon, romaine & tomatoes. Add mayo or ranch on your choice of white, wheat or rye bread.
Served with pickles & chips
Turkey Slaw Sandwich$8.00
Natural turkey, Provolone, coleslaw with Russian dressing. Choose from rye, white or wheat. Try it grilled!
Served with pickles and chips.
More about GoodEase
Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$16.00
More about Stitch House Brewery
Restaurant banner

 

Crossroads Restaurant

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Turkey Sandwich$9.99
More about Crossroads Restaurant

