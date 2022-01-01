Wedge salad in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Wedge Salad
Wilmington restaurants that serve wedge salad
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Columbus Inn
2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington
Avg 4.7
(1759 reviews)
Wedge Salad
$12.00
iceberg lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, choice of dressing: blue cheese, 1000 Island, 50/50
More about Columbus Inn
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington
Chicken Fried Rice
Philly Cheesesteaks
Quesadillas
Garlic Knots
California Rolls
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Cookies
More near Wilmington to explore
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston