Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wilmington restaurants you'll love

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wilmington

Must-try Wilmington restaurants

Mimi's Cafe 2 image

 

Mimi's Cafe 2

100 Fitness Dr., Bourbonnais

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$4.45
bacon or sausage or both, one egg, American cheese, served on bagel or english muffin
Iced Coffee or Cold Brew
iced coffee: brewed hot, served iced
cold brew: no heat involved, twice the caffeine
BBQ Chicken Panini$10.00
shredded chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onions on pressed panini bread
More about Mimi's Cafe 2
Mimi’s Cafe image

 

Mimi’s Cafe

209 N Water St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Coffee
fresh ground columbian coffee
Donuts$1.25
please ask about available donuts when calling.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.45
bacon or sausage or both, one egg, American cheese, served on bagel or english muffin
More about Mimi’s Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Wilmington Moose Lodge

32050 West River Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
More about Wilmington Moose Lodge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wilmington

Chipotle Chicken

Paninis

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Bourbonnais

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Manteno

No reviews yet

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston