Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Banner pic

 

Cafe Services - 258 - Unifirst

68 Jonspin Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Brandy Chicken. Tossed over Penne Pasta in a Cajun Brandy Cream Sauce$6.95
More about Cafe Services - 258 - Unifirst
Tremezzo Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tremezzo Pizzeria

296 Shawsheen Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 For 1 Pasta Tuesday Blackened Chicken Alfredo$13.00
2 for 1 Pasta Tuesdays Chicken Parm$13.00
FM - Chicken Parm & Penne Pasta$49.00
Limit one per order - Feeds a Family of 5 ! Half Pan of Chicken PArm, Half Pan of Penne with Red Sauce. Comes with 5 Meatballs, House or Caesar salad, 5 assorted Josies cookies (contains Nuts) and Freshly made Focaccia Bread
More about Tremezzo Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Lobsters

Crispy Chicken

Pies

Tomato Soup

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Parmesan

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

North Reading

No reviews yet

Reading

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (587 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston