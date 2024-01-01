Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Heav'nly Donuts - Wilmington - 579 Main Street

579 Main Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Chicken Salad on your choice of bread
More about Heav'nly Donuts - Wilmington - 579 Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Code 1 BBQ

211 Main Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Wrap - LunchBox w/ Slaw and Potato salad$15.00
A light and fresh smokey pulled chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato, diced red onion, and Alabama White sauce. Served with a refreshing coleslaw and savory potato salad.
Comes with one drink.
Available from 11:30 AM to 4 PM Wednesday through Friday.
More about Code 1 BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Lobsters

Cornbread

Crispy Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

French Fries

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

North Reading

No reviews yet

Reading

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (722 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (391 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (524 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston