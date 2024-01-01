Chicken salad sandwiches in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Heav'nly Donuts - Wilmington - 579 Main Street
Heav'nly Donuts - Wilmington - 579 Main Street
579 Main Street, Wilmington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
Chicken Salad on your choice of bread
Code 1 BBQ
Code 1 BBQ
211 Main Street, Wilmington
|Smoked Chicken Wrap - LunchBox w/ Slaw and Potato salad
|$15.00
A light and fresh smokey pulled chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato, diced red onion, and Alabama White sauce. Served with a refreshing coleslaw and savory potato salad.
Comes with one drink.
Available from 11:30 AM to 4 PM Wednesday through Friday.