Crispy chicken in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Tremezzo Ristorante
Tremezzo Ristorante
2 Lowell Street, wilmington
|Crispy Chicken & Spinach Pizza
crispy panko cutlet, herbed ricotta, EVOO, and spinach
More about Tremezzo Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tremezzo Pizzeria
296 Shawsheen Ave, Wilmington
|Crispy Chicken Broccoli & Ziti
|$13.00
Sautéed Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan
Tossed with Ziti in a Creamy Alfredo sauce
Served with Garlic bread
|Crispy Chicken BBQ Salad
|$11.00
Crispy Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Scallions, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, BBQ Ranch