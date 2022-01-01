Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Tremezzo Ristorante image

 

Tremezzo Ristorante

2 Lowell Street, wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parm$18.50
More about Tremezzo Ristorante
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tremezzo Pizzeria

296 Shawsheen Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Sub$7.99
Freshly Breaded , Fried Eggplant
Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Pomodoro sauce,Toasted
2 for 1 Pasta Tuesdays Eggplant Parm$11.50
More about Tremezzo Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Crispy Chicken

Tomato Soup

Chicken Parmesan

Cookies

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston