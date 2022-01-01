Wilmington restaurants you'll love

Must-try Wilmington restaurants

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Reuben$11.75
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread with your choice of corned beef or turkey.
Taco SALAD$12.00
Crispy taco shell filled with your choice of chicken or beef, with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar-jack cheese, salsa and coriander lime sour cream.
Turkey Apple & Brie$10.75
Turkey breast, brie, granny smith apples, red onion, and raspberry mayo on an Italian hoagie.
More about Pine Valley Market
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington image

 

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington

341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp$43.95
1 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Low Country Boil$28.95
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Saturday$41.95
1 Lobster Tail
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Banner pic

 

Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington

1502 S. 3rd st., Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & Charcuterie Board$35.00
Solomillo$21.00
Pisto Bocadillo$11.00
More about Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington
Cast Iron Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cast Iron Kitchen

8024 Market St, 6 & 7, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
SOUTHERN BREAKFAST$9.75
2 EGGS, CHOICE OF MEAT, TOAST/BISCUIT, GRITS OR SKILLET POTATOES
CHICKEN & PANCAKE$14.25
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN TENDERLOINS, CRISPY WAFFLE, HOT HONEY SYRUP, CIK GRANOLA, GARNISHED WITH FRESH BERRIES
DIRTY SOUTH BISCUIT$15.00
AS SEEN ON FOOD NETWORK'S DINER'S, DRIVE-IN'S, AND DIVES; FRIED CHICKEN, BACON, RUNNY EGG, MUENSER AND PEPPER-JACK CHEESE WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY & CIK POTATOES
More about Cast Iron Kitchen
Copper Penny image

 

Copper Penny

109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings - Large (16)$22.99
Voted Best Wings in Wilmington! We currently only offer a non-breaded style, so Plain means any sauce selected will be on the side.
Fish & Chips$11.99
Guinness battered, with tartar and lemon
109 Chestnut Chicken$14.99
Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, chipotle mayo
More about Copper Penny
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Fried Okra$6.99
Perfect for sharing. Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with parmesan & served with our bistro sauce for dipping.
Hush Puppy Basket$3.99
A classic starter
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Milner's Cafe image

 

Milner's Cafe

311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Milners Grit Bowl$6.95
Milner's Grits topped with an Egg any style, Crumbled Bacon and Cheese with your choice of toast
Honeydipper$10.95
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Honey Mustard Sauce with Melted Pepperjack, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on a Flatbread
B.L.T.$7.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and Duke’s Mayo on your
choice of toasted bread.
More about Milner's Cafe
True Blue Butcher and Table image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

True Blue Butcher and Table

1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, lemon parmesan vinaigrette, buttered croutons, white anchovy
Porcini Cheeseburger$19.00
Porcini mushroom butter, Calabrian pepper aioli, Comte cheese, Butter Lettuce
Beef & Brussels$16.00
beef satay, coconut apple fried brussels, lime
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
Kornerstone Bistro image

PIZZA

Kornerstone Bistro

8262 Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$22.50
Breaded Chicken fried crisp, covered
with our house made Marinara and
Mozzarella cheese over Linguine
Lasagna$18.50
We layer Pasta, Marinara
sauce and Bolognese
sauce with Mozzarella and
Ricotta Cheese add a hint
of Nutmeg and then bake
it in our brick oven
Chicken Marsala$22.50
Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms and
Marsala Sauce with Fingerling Potatoes
and seasonal Vegetables
More about Kornerstone Bistro
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

885 Town Center Dr., Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
California$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
More about The Melting Pot
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Club Jax$9.50
Mesquite turkey, ham, bacon, cream cheese, mixed greens and tomato on 3 slices of toasted sourdough, with mayo.
Chef Salad$9.00
Mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, croutons, ham, mesquite turkey, and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of house made dressing on the side.
Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Everroast chicken, provolone cheese, shredded parmesan cheese, and chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
Crab Dip$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Cheesesmith image

 

CheeseSmith

624 s 17th street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Baby$12.00
Havarti, Pulled Buffalo Chicken, Quick Pickled carrot and celery slaw, Ranch, House made buttermilk ranch
Bulgogi Brussels$5.00
Crispy brussels sprouts in bulgogi sauce, parmesan, without pork belly.
The O.G.$8.00
American, cheddar, tomato jam
More about CheeseSmith
Pine Valley Market for Seascape Properties image

 

Pine Valley Market for Seascape Properties

3520 S. College Rd., Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shepherd's Pie$13.00
Ground beef with peas, carrots, onion, green peppers & topped with mashed potatoes. GF
Corn Casserole$9.00
Rich corn souffle
Fred's Cinnamon Rolls$8.00
Made fresh in-house using Fred's famous sourdough. 8 large cinnamon rolls with cinnamon, sugar, raisins and yummy icing
More about Pine Valley Market for Seascape Properties
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Benny's Big Time Pizzeria

206 Greenfield St., Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (2676 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MEATING OF THE MINDS$19.00
Red sauce, mozz, 'nduja, pepperoni, sausage, guanciale, red onion, basil, Parm
HOUSE SALAD$12.00
baby lettuces, red onion, pickled peppers, smoky croutons, pecorino, house Italian vinaigrette
MARGHERITA$14.00
red sauce, basil, fior di latte (fancy mozz)
More about Benny's Big Time Pizzeria
Midtown Deli & Grill, INC. image

 

Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Club$8.00
Boar's Head Ovengold turkey breast, sweet sliced ham, topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Please select your choice of wheat or sourdough bread AND your choice of mayo or honey (or Both). Served with chips and pickle slice.
Midtown Classic$9.00
A variety of lettuces topped with our delicious vegetable blend (premixed and chopped zucchini, squash, red cabbage, and carrots), ripe homegrown tomatoes and shredded cheddar/jack cheese. Served with a half a loaf of our fresh baked honey wheat bread with your choice of dressing.
Reuben$8.00
Boar's Head Sliced Corned beef or turkey topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served grilled on fresh baked rye bread with our special Midtown signature sauce. Served with chips and a pickle slice.
More about Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.
Bourbon St -Wilmington image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon St -Wilmington

35 N Front St, WILMINGTON

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jambalaya Rice$15.99
Our take on the traditional one-pot dish. Includes: Chicken, Shrimp, Sausage and the holy trinity.
Bang Bang Shrimp$12.99
Golden fried shrimp on a basket of French fries, drizzled with creole remoulade and red pepper flakes.
Shrimp Po-Boy$14.99
Fried Gulf Shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Creole remoulade.
More about Bourbon St -Wilmington
Chow Thai image

 

Chow Thai

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Drunken Noodle$11.99
Wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, onions, basil, bell peppers
Fried gyoza$4.99
Ground chicken and vegetable dumplings wrapped and deep fried to a golden brown
Spring Rolls$4.99
Cripsy-fried vegetarian rolls made with glass noodles, carrots and cabbage
More about Chow Thai
Rebellion NC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rebellion NC

15 S. Front St, Wilmington

Avg 4.9 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
POUND BACON$6.00
TORTILLA CHIPS$2.00
POUND CHICKEN TENDERS$3.50
More about Rebellion NC
Mac's Speed Shop image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mac's Speed Shop

4126 Oleander Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (1130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Platter$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
Lil' Pig$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Tidewater Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Tidewater Oyster Bar

8211 Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.9 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy$14.00
Hush Puppies$4.00
Baked Crab Dip$12.00
More about Tidewater Oyster Bar
Crust ILM image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust ILM

124 Princess St, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WHO LOVES YA?!$12.00
Capicola, Soppressata, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Shredded Romaine, Oil & Vinegar, Parmesan, on French Baguette
THE MAX$12.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Gruyere, Peppadew Relish, Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Mayo, on French Baguette
THE JURI WITH RBP AND CHEDDAR$13.50
More about Crust ILM
Jay's Incredible Pizza image

 

Jay's Incredible Pizza

3600 S. College Road, Suite A, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.00
The Caesar$8.20
14"Whole BYOP$12.00
More about Jay's Incredible Pizza
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

5932-110 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1033 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Point Break - Market Street image

 

Point Break - Market Street

7134 Market Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rad Wraps$8.99
Kids$3.99
More about Point Break - Market Street
Ruth's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Ruth's Kitchen

6790 Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
9 Oz Ribeye$15.95
Cheese Burger$6.75
More about Ruth's Kitchen
Banh Sai image

 

Banh Sai

127 South College Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobra Fries$9.00
sriracha, Banh Sai aioli, hoisin, green onion, red pepper
More about Banh Sai
Dram Yard image

 

Dram Yard

101 S 2nd St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dram Yard
Yosake/Dram- Wilmington image

 

Yosake/Dram- Wilmington

33 S Front Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Yosake/Dram- Wilmington
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Racine image

 

Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Racine

260 RACINE DR. #1, WILMINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Racine

