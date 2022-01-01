Wilmington restaurants you'll love
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Grilled Reuben
|$11.75
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread with your choice of corned beef or turkey.
|Taco SALAD
|$12.00
Crispy taco shell filled with your choice of chicken or beef, with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar-jack cheese, salsa and coriander lime sour cream.
|Turkey Apple & Brie
|$10.75
Turkey breast, brie, granny smith apples, red onion, and raspberry mayo on an Italian hoagie.
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp
|$43.95
1 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
|Low Country Boil
|$28.95
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
|Saturday
|$41.95
1 Lobster Tail
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington
1502 S. 3rd st., Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cheese & Charcuterie Board
|$35.00
|Solomillo
|$21.00
|Pisto Bocadillo
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cast Iron Kitchen
8024 Market St, 6 & 7, Wilmington
|Popular items
|SOUTHERN BREAKFAST
|$9.75
2 EGGS, CHOICE OF MEAT, TOAST/BISCUIT, GRITS OR SKILLET POTATOES
|CHICKEN & PANCAKE
|$14.25
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN TENDERLOINS, CRISPY WAFFLE, HOT HONEY SYRUP, CIK GRANOLA, GARNISHED WITH FRESH BERRIES
|DIRTY SOUTH BISCUIT
|$15.00
AS SEEN ON FOOD NETWORK'S DINER'S, DRIVE-IN'S, AND DIVES; FRIED CHICKEN, BACON, RUNNY EGG, MUENSER AND PEPPER-JACK CHEESE WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY & CIK POTATOES
Copper Penny
109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings - Large (16)
|$22.99
Voted Best Wings in Wilmington! We currently only offer a non-breaded style, so Plain means any sauce selected will be on the side.
|Fish & Chips
|$11.99
Guinness battered, with tartar and lemon
|109 Chestnut Chicken
|$14.99
Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, chipotle mayo
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Fried Okra
|$6.99
Perfect for sharing. Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with parmesan & served with our bistro sauce for dipping.
|Hush Puppy Basket
|$3.99
A classic starter
Milner's Cafe
311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Milners Grit Bowl
|$6.95
Milner's Grits topped with an Egg any style, Crumbled Bacon and Cheese with your choice of toast
|Honeydipper
|$10.95
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Honey Mustard Sauce with Melted Pepperjack, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on a Flatbread
|B.L.T.
|$7.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and Duke’s Mayo on your
choice of toasted bread.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
True Blue Butcher and Table
1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
romaine, lemon parmesan vinaigrette, buttered croutons, white anchovy
|Porcini Cheeseburger
|$19.00
Porcini mushroom butter, Calabrian pepper aioli, Comte cheese, Butter Lettuce
|Beef & Brussels
|$16.00
beef satay, coconut apple fried brussels, lime
PIZZA
Kornerstone Bistro
8262 Market St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$22.50
Breaded Chicken fried crisp, covered
with our house made Marinara and
Mozzarella cheese over Linguine
|Lasagna
|$18.50
We layer Pasta, Marinara
sauce and Bolognese
sauce with Mozzarella and
Ricotta Cheese add a hint
of Nutmeg and then bake
it in our brick oven
|Chicken Marsala
|$22.50
Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms and
Marsala Sauce with Fingerling Potatoes
and seasonal Vegetables
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
885 Town Center Dr., Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
|California
|$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
|6 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Club Jax
|$9.50
Mesquite turkey, ham, bacon, cream cheese, mixed greens and tomato on 3 slices of toasted sourdough, with mayo.
|Chef Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, croutons, ham, mesquite turkey, and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of house made dressing on the side.
|Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Everroast chicken, provolone cheese, shredded parmesan cheese, and chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular
|$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
|Crab Dip
|$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
CheeseSmith
624 s 17th street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Buffalo Baby
|$12.00
Havarti, Pulled Buffalo Chicken, Quick Pickled carrot and celery slaw, Ranch, House made buttermilk ranch
|Bulgogi Brussels
|$5.00
Crispy brussels sprouts in bulgogi sauce, parmesan, without pork belly.
|The O.G.
|$8.00
American, cheddar, tomato jam
Pine Valley Market for Seascape Properties
3520 S. College Rd., Wilmington
|Popular items
|Shepherd's Pie
|$13.00
Ground beef with peas, carrots, onion, green peppers & topped with mashed potatoes. GF
|Corn Casserole
|$9.00
Rich corn souffle
|Fred's Cinnamon Rolls
|$8.00
Made fresh in-house using Fred's famous sourdough. 8 large cinnamon rolls with cinnamon, sugar, raisins and yummy icing
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria
206 Greenfield St., Wilmington
|Popular items
|MEATING OF THE MINDS
|$19.00
Red sauce, mozz, 'nduja, pepperoni, sausage, guanciale, red onion, basil, Parm
|HOUSE SALAD
|$12.00
baby lettuces, red onion, pickled peppers, smoky croutons, pecorino, house Italian vinaigrette
|MARGHERITA
|$14.00
red sauce, basil, fior di latte (fancy mozz)
Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.
2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Turkey Club
|$8.00
Boar's Head Ovengold turkey breast, sweet sliced ham, topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Please select your choice of wheat or sourdough bread AND your choice of mayo or honey (or Both). Served with chips and pickle slice.
|Midtown Classic
|$9.00
A variety of lettuces topped with our delicious vegetable blend (premixed and chopped zucchini, squash, red cabbage, and carrots), ripe homegrown tomatoes and shredded cheddar/jack cheese. Served with a half a loaf of our fresh baked honey wheat bread with your choice of dressing.
|Reuben
|$8.00
Boar's Head Sliced Corned beef or turkey topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served grilled on fresh baked rye bread with our special Midtown signature sauce. Served with chips and a pickle slice.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bourbon St -Wilmington
35 N Front St, WILMINGTON
|Popular items
|Jambalaya Rice
|$15.99
Our take on the traditional one-pot dish. Includes: Chicken, Shrimp, Sausage and the holy trinity.
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$12.99
Golden fried shrimp on a basket of French fries, drizzled with creole remoulade and red pepper flakes.
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$14.99
Fried Gulf Shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Creole remoulade.
Chow Thai
5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodle
|$11.99
Wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, onions, basil, bell peppers
|Fried gyoza
|$4.99
Ground chicken and vegetable dumplings wrapped and deep fried to a golden brown
|Spring Rolls
|$4.99
Cripsy-fried vegetarian rolls made with glass noodles, carrots and cabbage
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rebellion NC
15 S. Front St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|POUND BACON
|$6.00
|TORTILLA CHIPS
|$2.00
|POUND CHICKEN TENDERS
|$3.50
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mac's Speed Shop
4126 Oleander Dr, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Brisket Platter
|$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
|Lil' Pig
|$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
SEAFOOD
Tidewater Oyster Bar
8211 Market Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp Po'Boy
|$14.00
|Hush Puppies
|$4.00
|Baked Crab Dip
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust ILM
124 Princess St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|WHO LOVES YA?!
|$12.00
Capicola, Soppressata, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Shredded Romaine, Oil & Vinegar, Parmesan, on French Baguette
|THE MAX
|$12.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Gruyere, Peppadew Relish, Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Mayo, on French Baguette
|THE JURI WITH RBP AND CHEDDAR
|$13.50
Jay's Incredible Pizza
3600 S. College Road, Suite A, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
|The Caesar
|$8.20
|14"Whole BYOP
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
5932-110 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
Point Break - Market Street
7134 Market Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Rad Wraps
|$8.99
|Kids
|$3.99
SEAFOOD
Ruth's Kitchen
6790 Market Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|9 Oz Ribeye
|$15.95
|Cheese Burger
|$6.75
Banh Sai
127 South College Rd, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cobra Fries
|$9.00
sriracha, Banh Sai aioli, hoisin, green onion, red pepper
