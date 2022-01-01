Wilmington American restaurants you'll love

Copper Penny image

 

Copper Penny

109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings - Large (16)$22.99
Voted Best Wings in Wilmington! We currently only offer a non-breaded style, so Plain means any sauce selected will be on the side.
Fish & Chips$11.99
Guinness battered, with tartar and lemon
109 Chestnut Chicken$14.99
Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, chipotle mayo
More about Copper Penny
True Blue Butcher and Table image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

True Blue Butcher and Table

1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, lemon parmesan vinaigrette, buttered croutons, white anchovy
Porcini Cheeseburger$19.00
Porcini mushroom butter, Calabrian pepper aioli, Comte cheese, Butter Lettuce
Beef & Brussels$16.00
beef satay, coconut apple fried brussels, lime
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
Crab Dip$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Rebellion NC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rebellion NC

15 S. Front St, Wilmington

Avg 4.9 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
POUND BACON$6.00
TORTILLA CHIPS$2.00
POUND CHICKEN TENDERS$3.50
More about Rebellion NC
Crust ILM image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust ILM

124 Princess St, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WHO LOVES YA?!$12.00
Capicola, Soppressata, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Shredded Romaine, Oil & Vinegar, Parmesan, on French Baguette
THE MAX$12.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Gruyere, Peppadew Relish, Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Mayo, on French Baguette
THE JURI WITH RBP AND CHEDDAR$13.50
More about Crust ILM
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

5932-110 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1033 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Dram Yard image

 

Dram Yard

101 S 2nd St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dram Yard
Brent's Bistro image

SEAFOOD

Brent's Bistro

7110 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (358 reviews)
Takeout
More about Brent's Bistro

