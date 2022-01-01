Wilmington American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Wilmington
Copper Penny
109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington
|Chicken Wings - Large (16)
|$22.99
Voted Best Wings in Wilmington! We currently only offer a non-breaded style, so Plain means any sauce selected will be on the side.
|Fish & Chips
|$11.99
Guinness battered, with tartar and lemon
|109 Chestnut Chicken
|$14.99
Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, chipotle mayo
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
True Blue Butcher and Table
1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
romaine, lemon parmesan vinaigrette, buttered croutons, white anchovy
|Porcini Cheeseburger
|$19.00
Porcini mushroom butter, Calabrian pepper aioli, Comte cheese, Butter Lettuce
|Beef & Brussels
|$16.00
beef satay, coconut apple fried brussels, lime
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular
|$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
|Crab Dip
|$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rebellion NC
15 S. Front St, Wilmington
|POUND BACON
|$6.00
|TORTILLA CHIPS
|$2.00
|POUND CHICKEN TENDERS
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust ILM
124 Princess St, Wilmington
|WHO LOVES YA?!
|$12.00
Capicola, Soppressata, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Shredded Romaine, Oil & Vinegar, Parmesan, on French Baguette
|THE MAX
|$12.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Gruyere, Peppadew Relish, Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Mayo, on French Baguette
|THE JURI WITH RBP AND CHEDDAR
|$13.50
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
5932-110 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39