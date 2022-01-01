Wilmington bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Wilmington
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp
|$43.95
1 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
|Low Country Boil
|$28.95
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
|Saturday
|$41.95
1 Lobster Tail
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
More about Copper Penny
Copper Penny
109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings - Large (16)
|$22.99
Voted Best Wings in Wilmington! We currently only offer a non-breaded style, so Plain means any sauce selected will be on the side.
|Fish & Chips
|$11.99
Guinness battered, with tartar and lemon
|109 Chestnut Chicken
|$14.99
Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, chipotle mayo
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
True Blue Butcher and Table
1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
romaine, lemon parmesan vinaigrette, buttered croutons, white anchovy
|Porcini Cheeseburger
|$19.00
Porcini mushroom butter, Calabrian pepper aioli, Comte cheese, Butter Lettuce
|Beef & Brussels
|$16.00
beef satay, coconut apple fried brussels, lime
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Club Jax
|$9.50
Mesquite turkey, ham, bacon, cream cheese, mixed greens and tomato on 3 slices of toasted sourdough, with mayo.
|Chef Salad
|$9.00
Mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, croutons, ham, mesquite turkey, and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of house made dressing on the side.
|Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Everroast chicken, provolone cheese, shredded parmesan cheese, and chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular
|$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
|Crab Dip
|$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
More about Rebellion NC
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rebellion NC
15 S. Front St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|POUND BACON
|$6.00
|TORTILLA CHIPS
|$2.00
|POUND CHICKEN TENDERS
|$3.50
More about Mac's Speed Shop
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mac's Speed Shop
4126 Oleander Dr, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Lg Pork
|$14.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
|Wings 6
|$12.00
6 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
|1/2 Smkd Chicken
|$14.00
Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.
More about Crust ILM
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust ILM
124 Princess St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|WHO LOVES YA?!
|$12.00
Capicola, Soppressata, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Shredded Romaine, Oil & Vinegar, Parmesan, on French Baguette
|THE MAX
|$12.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Gruyere, Peppadew Relish, Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Mayo, on French Baguette
|THE JURI WITH RBP AND CHEDDAR
|$13.50