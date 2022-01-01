Wilmington breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Wilmington
More about Cast Iron Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cast Iron Kitchen
8024 Market St, 6 & 7, Wilmington
|Popular items
|SOUTHERN BREAKFAST
|$9.75
2 EGGS, CHOICE OF MEAT, TOAST/BISCUIT, GRITS OR SKILLET POTATOES
|CHICKEN & PANCAKE
|$14.25
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN TENDERLOINS, CRISPY WAFFLE, HOT HONEY SYRUP, CIK GRANOLA, GARNISHED WITH FRESH BERRIES
|DIRTY SOUTH BISCUIT
|$15.00
AS SEEN ON FOOD NETWORK'S DINER'S, DRIVE-IN'S, AND DIVES; FRIED CHICKEN, BACON, RUNNY EGG, MUENSER AND PEPPER-JACK CHEESE WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY & CIK POTATOES
More about Milner's Cafe
Milner's Cafe
311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Milners Grit Bowl
|$6.95
Milner's Grits topped with an Egg any style, Crumbled Bacon and Cheese with your choice of toast
|Honeydipper
|$10.95
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Honey Mustard Sauce with Melted Pepperjack, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on a Flatbread
|B.L.T.
|$7.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and Duke’s Mayo on your
choice of toasted bread.
More about Kornerstone Bistro
PIZZA
Kornerstone Bistro
8262 Market St, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Cobb
|$11.00
Egg, Avocado and crispy Prosciutto with
Tomatoes and Gorgonzola Crumbles over
crisp Romaine with our house made creamy Blue
Cheese Dressing
|12" Quattro Carne
|$16.50
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Salami,
Mozzarella
|Chicken Penne
|$18.50
Grilled Chicken with
Sautéed Mushrooms,
Caramelized Onions
and a creamy
Parmesan sauce
More about Bourbon St -Wilmington
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bourbon St -Wilmington
35 N Front St, WILMINGTON
|Popular items
|Jambalaya Rice
|$15.99
Our take on the traditional one-pot dish. Includes: Chicken, Shrimp, Sausage and the holy trinity.
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$12.99
Golden fried shrimp on a basket of French fries, drizzled with creole remoulade and red pepper flakes.
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$14.99
Fried Gulf Shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Creole remoulade.
More about Eggs Up Grill
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
5932-110 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39