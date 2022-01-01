Wilmington breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Wilmington

Cast Iron Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cast Iron Kitchen

8024 Market St, 6 & 7, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
SOUTHERN BREAKFAST$9.75
2 EGGS, CHOICE OF MEAT, TOAST/BISCUIT, GRITS OR SKILLET POTATOES
CHICKEN & PANCAKE$14.25
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN TENDERLOINS, CRISPY WAFFLE, HOT HONEY SYRUP, CIK GRANOLA, GARNISHED WITH FRESH BERRIES
DIRTY SOUTH BISCUIT$15.00
AS SEEN ON FOOD NETWORK'S DINER'S, DRIVE-IN'S, AND DIVES; FRIED CHICKEN, BACON, RUNNY EGG, MUENSER AND PEPPER-JACK CHEESE WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY & CIK POTATOES
More about Cast Iron Kitchen
Milner's Cafe image

 

Milner's Cafe

311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Milners Grit Bowl$6.95
Milner's Grits topped with an Egg any style, Crumbled Bacon and Cheese with your choice of toast
Honeydipper$10.95
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Honey Mustard Sauce with Melted Pepperjack, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on a Flatbread
B.L.T.$7.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and Duke’s Mayo on your
choice of toasted bread.
More about Milner's Cafe
Kornerstone Bistro image

PIZZA

Kornerstone Bistro

8262 Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb$11.00
Egg, Avocado and crispy Prosciutto with
Tomatoes and Gorgonzola Crumbles over
crisp Romaine with our house made creamy Blue
Cheese Dressing
12" Quattro Carne$16.50
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, Salami,
Mozzarella
Chicken Penne$18.50
Grilled Chicken with
Sautéed Mushrooms,
Caramelized Onions
and a creamy
Parmesan sauce
More about Kornerstone Bistro
Bourbon St -Wilmington image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon St -Wilmington

35 N Front St, WILMINGTON

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jambalaya Rice$15.99
Our take on the traditional one-pot dish. Includes: Chicken, Shrimp, Sausage and the holy trinity.
Bang Bang Shrimp$12.99
Golden fried shrimp on a basket of French fries, drizzled with creole remoulade and red pepper flakes.
Shrimp Po-Boy$14.99
Fried Gulf Shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Creole remoulade.
More about Bourbon St -Wilmington
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

5932-110 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1033 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Ruth's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Ruth's Kitchen

6790 Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$6.75
9 Oz Ribeye$15.95
More about Ruth's Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wilmington

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Tacos

California Rolls

Gyoza

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Leland

No reviews yet

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Morehead City

No reviews yet

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston