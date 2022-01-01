Wilmington cafés you'll love

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Reuben$11.75
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread with your choice of corned beef or turkey.
Valley Club$11.25
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of bread.
Deli Cobb Salad$11.75
House greens, tomato, cucumber, bacon, hardboiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, and grilled chicken.
More about Pine Valley Market
Milner's Cafe image

 

Milner's Cafe

311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Milners Grit Bowl$6.95
Milner's Grits topped with an Egg any style, Crumbled Bacon and Cheese with your choice of toast
Honeydipper$10.95
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Honey Mustard Sauce with Melted Pepperjack, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on a Flatbread
B.L.T.$7.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and Duke’s Mayo on your
choice of toasted bread.
More about Milner's Cafe

