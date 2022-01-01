Wilmington cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Wilmington
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Grilled Reuben
|$11.75
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread with your choice of corned beef or turkey.
|Valley Club
|$11.25
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of bread.
|Deli Cobb Salad
|$11.75
House greens, tomato, cucumber, bacon, hardboiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, and grilled chicken.
Milner's Cafe
311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington
|Popular items
|Milners Grit Bowl
|$6.95
Milner's Grits topped with an Egg any style, Crumbled Bacon and Cheese with your choice of toast
|Honeydipper
|$10.95
Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Honey Mustard Sauce with Melted Pepperjack, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on a Flatbread
|B.L.T.
|$7.95
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato and Duke’s Mayo on your
choice of toasted bread.