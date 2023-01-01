Beef noodles in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve beef noodles
The Hub at Mega Corp - 1011 Ashes Dr
1011 Ashes Dr, Wilmington
|THAI ME UP BEEF NOODLE BOWL
|$6.50
THAI SEASONED SKRIT STEAK SERVED OVER ASIAN STYLE LO MEIN, TAMPURA CARROTS, ASPARGUS, SQUASH AND ZUCCHINI, SASAME SEEDS AND SCALLION
Chow Thai
5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$10.49
beef broth based soup served with lean strips of beef, rice noodles, bean sprouts, roasted garlic, basil, scallions and cilantro
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.49
Rice noodle, beef broth, lean beef strips, bean sprouts, roasted garlic, basil, scallion and cilantro.