Beef soup in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Pine Valley Market
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Southwest Beef Soup
|$0.00
GF
More about Chow Thai
Chow Thai
5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$10.49
beef broth based soup served with lean strips of beef, rice noodles, bean sprouts, roasted garlic, basil, scallions and cilantro
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.49
Rice noodle, beef broth, lean beef strips, bean sprouts, roasted garlic, basil, scallion and cilantro.