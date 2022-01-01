Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve beef soup

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Beef Soup$0.00
GF
More about Pine Valley Market
Chow Thai image

 

Chow Thai

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup$10.49
beef broth based soup served with lean strips of beef, rice noodles, bean sprouts, roasted garlic, basil, scallions and cilantro
Beef Noodle Soup$13.49
Rice noodle, beef broth, lean beef strips, bean sprouts, roasted garlic, basil, scallion and cilantro.
More about Chow Thai

