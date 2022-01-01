Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve bisque

Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Cup image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Cup$4.99
A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab
Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Bowl$6.99
A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Cup image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Cup$4.99
A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab
Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Bowl$6.99
A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

