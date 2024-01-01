Bulgogi in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve bulgogi
Cheesesmith- Landfall Center - LANDFALL
1319 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|Bulgogi Brussels
|$8.00
Crispy brussels sprouts in housemade bulgogi sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
CheeseSmith Cargo District - CARGO DISTRICT
624 s 17th street, Wilmington
|BULGOGI CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
|$14.00
Bulgogi chicken/american cheese/grilled onions/hoisin ranch/ green onions
|Bulgogi Brussels
|$8.00
|Bulgogi Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Shaved ribeye in housemade Bulgogi sauce, American cheese, chopped kimchi, caramelized onions