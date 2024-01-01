Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

 

Cheesesmith- Landfall Center - LANDFALL

1319 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Brussels$8.00
Crispy brussels sprouts in housemade bulgogi sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
More about Cheesesmith- Landfall Center - LANDFALL
Item pic

 

CheeseSmith Cargo District - CARGO DISTRICT

624 s 17th street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BULGOGI CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$14.00
Bulgogi chicken/american cheese/grilled onions/hoisin ranch/ green onions
Bulgogi Brussels$8.00
Crispy brussels sprouts in housemade bulgogi sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Bulgogi Cheesesteak$14.00
Shaved ribeye in housemade Bulgogi sauce, American cheese, chopped kimchi, caramelized onions
More about CheeseSmith Cargo District - CARGO DISTRICT

