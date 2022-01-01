Cake in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve cake
More about Pine Valley Market
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Sliced Cake - Coconut Creme
|$7.50
|Maggie Bs Vanilla Pound Cake
|$17.00
|Maggie B's 5 Flavor Pound Cake
|$17.00
Lemon, vanilla, coconut, rum & butter...so delicious!!
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington
|Cheese Cake
|$5.95
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
True Blue Butcher and Table
1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|Crab Cake
|$24.00
tomato confit, pickled red onion aioli
More about Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington
|Cheese cake
|$5.95
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Crab Cake Pizza
|$14.00
Fresh NC lump, Maryland style crab cakes over smoked Gouda, sliced tomato, sun dried tomato, bacon, and old Bay. Finished with a savory remoulade drizzle.
More about Chow Thai
Chow Thai
5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
|Coconut Cake
|$5.99
More about Tidewater Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD
Tidewater Oyster Bar
8211 Market Street, Wilmington
|Crab Cake & Cajun Remoulade
|$14.00
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Lump Crab Cake Sliders
|$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
|Bald Head Island Crab Cakes
|$24.99
Pan seared lump crab cakes topped with lemon beurre blanc & served with your choice of two sides
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Lump Crab Cake Sliders
|$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
|Bald Head Island Crab Cakes
|$24.99
Pan seared lump crab cakes topped with lemon beurre blanc & served with your choice of two sides