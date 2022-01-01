Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Sliced Cake - Coconut Creme$7.50
Maggie Bs Vanilla Pound Cake$17.00
Maggie B's 5 Flavor Pound Cake$17.00
Lemon, vanilla, coconut, rum & butter...so delicious!!
More about Pine Valley Market
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington image

 

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington

341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Cake$5.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
True Blue Butcher and Table image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

True Blue Butcher and Table

1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$24.00
tomato confit, pickled red onion aioli
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
Consumer pic

 

Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington

1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese cake$5.95
More about Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Pizza$14.00
Fresh NC lump, Maryland style crab cakes over smoked Gouda, sliced tomato, sun dried tomato, bacon, and old Bay. Finished with a savory remoulade drizzle.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Chow Thai image

 

Chow Thai

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$5.99
Coconut Cake$5.99
More about Chow Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Tidewater Oyster Bar

8211 Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.9 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake & Cajun Remoulade$14.00
More about Tidewater Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lump Crab Cake Sliders$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
Bald Head Island Crab Cakes$24.99
Pan seared lump crab cakes topped with lemon beurre blanc & served with your choice of two sides
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lump Crab Cake Sliders$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
Bald Head Island Crab Cakes$24.99
Pan seared lump crab cakes topped with lemon beurre blanc & served with your choice of two sides
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Dumplings

Clam Chowder

Gumbo

Sweet Potato Fries

Crab Rolls

Curry

Volcano Rolls

Miso Soup

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston