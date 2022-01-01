Cheeseburgers in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
True Blue Butcher and Table
1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|Kids Cheeseburger w/ fries
|$10.00
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
8oz custom grind, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, bacon, pickled onion, special sauce, frites
|Porcini Cheeseburger
|$19.00
Porcini mushroom butter, Calabrian pepper aioli, Comte cheese, Butter Lettuce
Castle Street Kitchen
509 Castle Street, Wilmington
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Burger...with cheese.. on a bun...
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$6.99
Two sliders with American cheese, served with your choice of one side
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.99
8oz Angus burger on a brioche bun with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion & our "Comeback" sauce. Choice of one side.
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.99
8oz Angus burger on a brioche bun with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion & our "Comeback" sauce. Choice of one side.
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$6.99
Two sliders with American cheese, served with your choice of one side
True Blue Butcher and Barrel
110 Greenfield Street Suite 114, Wilmington
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00