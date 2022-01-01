Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve cheesecake

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Savory Mango Cheddar Cheesecake$25.00
More about Pine Valley Market
Kornerstone Bistro image

PIZZA

Kornerstone Bistro

8262 Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$8.00
Creamy and Classic
More about Kornerstone Bistro
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

885 Town Center Dr., Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1236 reviews)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$6.00
Plain New York style cheesecake. Drizzled with raspberry syrup. Topped with whipped cream. A la’ mode +$2
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Consumer pic

 

Nori Asian Fusion

1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura CheeseCake$7.95
Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake$7.95
NYC Cheesecake$7.95
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Chow Thai image

 

Chow Thai

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basque Burnt Cheesecake$4.99
More about Chow Thai

