Cheesecake in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve cheesecake
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Savory Mango Cheddar Cheesecake
|$25.00
PIZZA
Kornerstone Bistro
8262 Market St, Wilmington
|New York Cheesecake
|$8.00
Creamy and Classic
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
885 Town Center Dr., Wilmington
|Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Cheesecake
|$6.00
Plain New York style cheesecake. Drizzled with raspberry syrup. Topped with whipped cream. A la’ mode +$2
Nori Asian Fusion
1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington
|Tempura CheeseCake
|$7.95
|Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake
|$7.95
|NYC Cheesecake
|$7.95