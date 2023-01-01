Chicken caesar wraps in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Downtown Location 125 Market St.
Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Downtown Location 125 Market St.
125 Market St, Wilmington
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.
More about Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Pine Valley
Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Pine Valley
3715 Patriot Way, Wilmington
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.
More about Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Beach Location 1437 Military Cuttoff Rd.
Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Beach Location 1437 Military Cuttoff Rd.
1437 Military Cuttoff Rd, Wilmington
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.50
Everroast chicken, provolone cheese, shredded parmesan cheese, and chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.