Chicken caesar wraps in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Downtown Location 125 Market St.

125 Market St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.
More about Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Downtown Location 125 Market St.
Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Pine Valley

3715 Patriot Way, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.
More about Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Pine Valley
Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Beach Location 1437 Military Cuttoff Rd.

1437 Military Cuttoff Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.
More about Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Beach Location 1437 Military Cuttoff Rd.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Everroast chicken, provolone cheese, shredded parmesan cheese, and chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Porter's Neck

155 Porters Neck Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.
More about Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Porter's Neck

