Chicken cheesesteaks in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
1319 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
|$13.00
buffalo chicken/ american cheese/ shrettuce/ sliced tomato/ house made buttermilk ranch
624 s 17th street, Wilmington
|DESPERADO CHEESESTEAK
|$15.00
shaved ribeye / grilled peppers / grilled onions / queso blanco
|BULGOGI CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
|$14.00
Bulgogi chicken/american cheese/grilled onions/hoisin ranch/ green onions
