Chicken parmesan in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
PIZZA
Kornerstone Bistro
8262 Market St, Wilmington
|Chicken Parmesan
|$23.50
Breaded Chicken fried crisp, covered
with our house made Marinara and
Mozzarella cheese over Linguine
Pine Valley Market for Sea Scape Properties
3520 S. College Rd., Wilmington
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.00
Two large chickens breasts breaded and cooked. Served with a side of marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd
2508 Independence Blvd, Wilmington
|Parmesan Crusted Chicken
|$18.00
House-breaded chicken breast topped with beurre blanc sauce. Served with fresh vegetables, and garlic mashed potatoes.