Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Chicken Parmesan image

PIZZA

Kornerstone Bistro

8262 Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$23.50
Breaded Chicken fried crisp, covered
with our house made Marinara and
Mozzarella cheese over Linguine
More about Kornerstone Bistro
Pine Valley Market for Seascape Properties image

 

Pine Valley Market for Sea Scape Properties

3520 S. College Rd., Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$16.00
Two large chickens breasts breaded and cooked. Served with a side of marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about Pine Valley Market for Sea Scape Properties
Consumer pic

 

Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd

2508 Independence Blvd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parmesan Crusted Chicken$18.00
House-breaded chicken breast topped with beurre blanc sauce. Served with fresh vegetables, and garlic mashed potatoes.
More about Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington - 2508 Independence Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Grilled Chicken

Kimchi

Chicken Rice Soup

Hummus

Shrimp Basket

Chicken Wraps

Octopus

Chicken Nuggets

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston