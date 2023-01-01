Chicken pizza in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about The Hub at Mega Corp - 1011 Ashes Dr
The Hub at Mega Corp - 1011 Ashes Dr
1011 Ashes Dr, Wilmington
|BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD PIZZA
|$5.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES AND RANCH DRIZZLE FLATBREAD PIZZA
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Chicken Taco Pizza
|$9.00
Sour cream base with provolone and cheddar cheese. Topped with everroast chicken, black beans, onions, and fresh diced tomato. Finished with shredded Romaine lettuce on top and a side of salsa.