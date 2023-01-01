Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

The Hub at Mega Corp - 1011 Ashes Dr

1011 Ashes Dr, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD PIZZA$5.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES AND RANCH DRIZZLE FLATBREAD PIZZA
More about The Hub at Mega Corp - 1011 Ashes Dr
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco Pizza$9.00
Sour cream base with provolone and cheddar cheese. Topped with everroast chicken, black beans, onions, and fresh diced tomato. Finished with shredded Romaine lettuce on top and a side of salsa.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Calamari

Seaweed Salad

Jalapeno Poppers

Steak Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Cannolis

Pepperoni Pizza

Salmon

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1776 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (694 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2307 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston