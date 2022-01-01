Chicken salad in Wilmington
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Pauls Chicken Salad 1#
|$12.00
All white meat chicken, pecans, dill, golden raisins, onion
|Southern Chicken Salad 1#
|$10.00
Whole Roasted Chicken, pulled and chopped, celery, hard boiled egg, sweet relish, mayonnaise. GF
|Cranberry Chicken Salad 1/2#
|$6.00
White meat chicken, mayonnaise, cranberries, sage, walnuts onions & celery. GF
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington
|Chicken Salad
|$7.95
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Chicken Salad Ciabatta
|$8.50
Our house made chicken salad topped with mixed greens, tomato, and Peppadew peppers on toasted ciabatta bread.
Castle Street Kitchen
509 Castle Street, Wilmington
|** Add Grilled Chicken To Salad
|$4.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast
Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.
2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington
|Side of Chicken Salad (8 ounces)
|$6.00
Fresh baked white meat chicken breast meat mixed with celery, onions, mayo, salt, pepper, and parsley to create this delicious salad. Also, featured in our Bellamy Sandwich item and Sampler Greenery item.
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Chow Thai
5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington
|Chicken Nam Sod Salad
|$8.99
Ground chicken, ginger, crushed peanuts, and red onions tossed in tamarind lime dressing served with romaine lettuce and shredded carrots. Topped with whole peanuts.
|Chicken Laab Salad
|$8.99
Ground chicken, ground roasted rice, and red onions tossed in tamarind lime dressing served with romaine lettuce and shredded carrots.