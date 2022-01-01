Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Pauls Chicken Salad 1#$12.00
All white meat chicken, pecans, dill, golden raisins, onion
Southern Chicken Salad 1#$10.00
Whole Roasted Chicken, pulled and chopped, celery, hard boiled egg, sweet relish, mayonnaise. GF
Cranberry Chicken Salad 1/2#$6.00
White meat chicken, mayonnaise, cranberries, sage, walnuts onions & celery. GF
More about Pine Valley Market
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington image

 

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington

341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$7.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Ciabatta$8.50
Our house made chicken salad topped with mixed greens, tomato, and Peppadew peppers on toasted ciabatta bread.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Consumer pic

 

Castle Street Kitchen

509 Castle Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
** Add Grilled Chicken To Salad$4.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast
More about Castle Street Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.

2316 S. 17th Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Chicken Salad (8 ounces)$6.00
Fresh baked white meat chicken breast meat mixed with celery, onions, mayo, salt, pepper, and parsley to create this delicious salad. Also, featured in our Bellamy Sandwich item and Sampler Greenery item.
Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Midtown Deli & Grill, INC.
Chow Thai image

 

Chow Thai

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Nam Sod Salad$8.99
Ground chicken, ginger, crushed peanuts, and red onions tossed in tamarind lime dressing served with romaine lettuce and shredded carrots. Topped with whole peanuts.
Chicken Laab Salad$8.99
Ground chicken, ground roasted rice, and red onions tossed in tamarind lime dressing served with romaine lettuce and shredded carrots.
More about Chow Thai

