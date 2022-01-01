Chicken tenders in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington
|APP Chicken Tenders（4）
|$7.95
|Chicken Tenders Basket (4)
|$11.95
More about Copper Penny
Copper Penny
109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
Choice of Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Penny Slaw, Fruit or upcharge for salad
|Hand-cut Chicken Tenders
|$13.99
Hand-cut, choice of plain or tossed in a wing sauce
More about Hell’s Kitchen-Wilmington
Hell’s Kitchen-Wilmington
118 Princess St, Wilmington
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$13.00
panko breaded, side of honey mustard or ranch
More about Rebellion NC
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rebellion NC
15 S. Front St, Wilmington
|POUND CHICKEN TENDERS
|$3.50
More about Tidewater Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD
Tidewater Oyster Bar
8211 Market Street, Wilmington
|Kids Chicken Tenders Basket
|$6.99
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Kids Grilled Chicken Strips
|$6.99
Served with your choice of one side
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried chicken strips served with fries & coleslaw
|Kids Fried Chicken Strips
|$6.99
Served with your choice of one side
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Kids Grilled Chicken Strips
|$6.99
Served with your choice of one side
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried chicken strips served with fries & coleslaw
|Kids Fried Chicken Strips
|$6.99
Served with your choice of one side
More about Hiro Japanese Steakhouse-Wilmington
Hiro Japanese Steakhouse-Wilmington
222 Old Eastwood Rd, Wilmington
|Chicken Fingers & Smiley Fries
|$7.95