Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington image

 

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington

341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APP Chicken Tenders（4）$7.95
Chicken Tenders Basket (4)$11.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Item pic

 

Copper Penny

109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.99
Choice of Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Penny Slaw, Fruit or upcharge for salad
Hand-cut Chicken Tenders$13.99
Hand-cut, choice of plain or tossed in a wing sauce
More about Copper Penny
Main pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen-Wilmington

118 Princess St, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.00
panko breaded, side of honey mustard or ranch
More about Hell’s Kitchen-Wilmington
Rebellion NC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rebellion NC

15 S. Front St, Wilmington

Avg 4.9 (231 reviews)
Takeout
POUND CHICKEN TENDERS$3.50
More about Rebellion NC
Tidewater Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Tidewater Oyster Bar

8211 Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.9 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders Basket$6.99
More about Tidewater Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with your choice of one side
Chicken Tender Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried chicken strips served with fries & coleslaw
Kids Fried Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with your choice of one side
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with your choice of one side
Chicken Tender Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried chicken strips served with fries & coleslaw
Kids Fried Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with your choice of one side
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Restaurant banner

 

Hiro Japanese Steakhouse-Wilmington

222 Old Eastwood Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers & Smiley Fries$7.95
More about Hiro Japanese Steakhouse-Wilmington
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Waterman's Brewing

1610 Pavilion Place, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Finger$6.20
More about Waterman's Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Crab Rangoon

Pasta Salad

Sundaes

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Avocado Rolls

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Pecan Pies

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston