Chile relleno in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chile relleno
La Costa - Downtown - 3617 Market St.
3617 Market Street, Wilmington
|Chile Relleno
|$10.35
Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Cheese, Dipped in Egg Butter and Lightly Fried. Topped with Red Sauce, Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans. One or Two Rellenos
Zocalo Street Food & Tequila
1474 Barclay Pointe Blvd, Wilmington
|Norteño Chile Relleno
|$16.99
Steak, caramelized onion, chipotle, queso, bed of entomatada and poblano sauce, drizzled with poblano crema. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of food-borne illness. May be se
|Veggie Chile Relleno
|$14.99
Corn, mushrooms, mexican squash, queso, bed of black bean puree, drizzled with poblano guajillo and mexican crema