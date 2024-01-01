Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve chile relleno

La Costa - Downtown - 3617 Market St.

3617 Market Street, Wilmington

Chile Relleno$10.35
Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Cheese, Dipped in Egg Butter and Lightly Fried. Topped with Red Sauce, Garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and Beans. One or Two Rellenos
Zocalo Street Food & Tequila

1474 Barclay Pointe Blvd, Wilmington

Norteño Chile Relleno$16.99
Steak, caramelized onion, chipotle, queso, bed of entomatada and poblano sauce, drizzled with poblano crema. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of food-borne illness. May be se
Veggie Chile Relleno$14.99
Corn, mushrooms, mexican squash, queso, bed of black bean puree, drizzled with poblano guajillo and mexican crema
