Chili in Wilmington

Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Chili
|$12.00
Gluten Free
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
True Blue Butcher and Table
1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|Chili
White cheddar, pickled jalepeño
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
885 Town Center Dr., Wilmington
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|BOWL Chili
|$7.00
A hearty beef chili with kidney beans and slight kick.
Castle Street Kitchen
509 Castle Street, Wilmington
|CSK Chili
|$6.00
Creamy, dreamy blend of cannellini beans, green chiles, tomatoes, corn, peppers, house spices & ground chicken
Nori Asian Fusion
1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington
|Sweet Chili Sauce SD
|$1.00
|SzeChuan Dry Chili Chicken
|$17.95
|Chili Oil 2oz
|$0.25
Chow Thai
5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington
|Sweet Chili Mixed Seafood
|$20.99
|Sweet Chili Stir-fry
|$12.49
Carrots, mushrooms, onions, basil, and mushrooms cooked with sweet chili sauce.
Carrots, mushrooms, onions, basil, and mushrooms cooked with sweet chili sauce.