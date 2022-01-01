Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chili

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Chili$12.00
Gluten Free
More about Pine Valley Market
True Blue Butcher and Table image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

True Blue Butcher and Table

1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Chili
White cheddar, pickled jalepeño
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

885 Town Center Dr., Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1236 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BOWL Chili$7.00
A hearty beef chili with kidney beans and slight kick.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Consumer pic

 

Castle Street Kitchen

509 Castle Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CSK Chili$6.00
Creamy, dreamy blend of cannellini beans, green chiles, tomatoes, corn, peppers, house spices & ground chicken
More about Castle Street Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Nori Asian Fusion

1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Sauce SD$1.00
SzeChuan Dry Chili Chicken$17.95
Chili Oil 2oz$0.25
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Chow Thai image

 

Chow Thai

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Chili Mixed Seafood$20.99
Sweet Chili Stir-fry$12.49
Carrots, mushrooms, onions, basil, and mushrooms cooked with sweet chili sauce.
Sweet Chili Stir-fry$9.49
Carrots, mushrooms, onions, basil, and mushrooms cooked with sweet chili sauce.
More about Chow Thai
Mac's Speed Shop image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mac's Speed Shop

4126 Oleander Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili - Cup$4.50
Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips
Chili - Bowl$6.00
Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips
More about Mac's Speed Shop

