Chimichangas in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve chimichangas
El Cerro Grande - Monkey Junction
5120 College Road, Wilmington
|Side Chimichanga
|$4.25
|La Grande Chimichanga
|$15.99
A large chimichanga filled with slow cooked pulled pork, topped with our signature salsa verde, cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sour cream. Served with black beans
|Chimichangas
|$12.99
Two deep-fried flour tortillas filled with choice of filling and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese sauce, and guacamole. Served with refried beans
El Cerro Grande - Mayfair
1051 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|Chimichangas
|$12.99
Two deep-fried flour tortillas filled with choice of filling and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese sauce, and guacamole. Served with refried beans
|La Grande Chimichanga
|$15.99
A large chimichanga filled with slow cooked pulled pork, topped with our signature salsa verde, cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sour cream. Served with black beans
La Costa - Downtown - 3617 Market St.
3617 Market Street, Wilmington
|Chimichanga
|$10.25
Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. Choice of Filling in Combinations are Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.
|Seafood Chimichanga
|$17.50
A Blend of Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Celery, Carrots, Onions and Mushrooms. Sautéed and Mildly Seasoned, Nestled in a Crisp, Fried Rolled Flour Tortilla and Smothered with Mazatlan Sauce. Garnished with Green Onions, Tomato, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.
El Cerro Grande - University Commons
341-60 College Road, Wilmington
|Chimichangas
|$12.99
Two deep-fried flour tortillas filled with choice of filling and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese sauce, and guacamole. Served with refried beans
|La Grande Chimichanga
|$15.99
A large chimichanga filled with slow cooked pulled pork, topped with our signature salsa verde, cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sour cream. Served with black beans
|Lunch Chimichanga
|$9.25
A flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with either beef tips or pulled chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with refried beans
Zocalo Street Food & Tequila
1474 Barclay Pointe Blvd, Wilmington
|Chimichanga
|$14.25
Choice of shredded beef or chicken tinga 12' flour tortilla filled, deep-fried topped with queso sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema
|Chimichanga Del Mar
|$17.25
Filled with grilled shrimp. Topped with queso, crema poblana, pico de gallo and guacamole