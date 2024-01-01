Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve chimichangas

El Cerro Grande - Monkey Junction

5120 College Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chimichanga$4.25
La Grande Chimichanga$15.99
A large chimichanga filled with slow cooked pulled pork, topped with our signature salsa verde, cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sour cream. Served with black beans
Chimichangas$12.99
Two deep-fried flour tortillas filled with choice of filling and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese sauce, and guacamole. Served with refried beans
More about El Cerro Grande - Monkey Junction
El Cerro Grande - Mayfair

1051 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichangas$12.99
Two deep-fried flour tortillas filled with choice of filling and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese sauce, and guacamole. Served with refried beans
La Grande Chimichanga$15.99
A large chimichanga filled with slow cooked pulled pork, topped with our signature salsa verde, cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sour cream. Served with black beans
More about El Cerro Grande - Mayfair
La Costa - Downtown - 3617 Market St.

3617 Market Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$10.25
Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice. You may Substitute for Black Beans or White Rice. Choice of Filling in Combinations are Cheese, Ground Beef, Shredded Beef or Chicken.
Seafood Chimichanga$17.50
A Blend of Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Celery, Carrots, Onions and Mushrooms. Sautéed and Mildly Seasoned, Nestled in a Crisp, Fried Rolled Flour Tortilla and Smothered with Mazatlan Sauce. Garnished with Green Onions, Tomato, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.
More about La Costa - Downtown - 3617 Market St.
El Cerro Grande - University Commons

341-60 College Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichangas$12.99
Two deep-fried flour tortillas filled with choice of filling and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese sauce, and guacamole. Served with refried beans
La Grande Chimichanga$15.99
A large chimichanga filled with slow cooked pulled pork, topped with our signature salsa verde, cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sour cream. Served with black beans
Lunch Chimichanga$9.25
A flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with either beef tips or pulled chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with refried beans
More about El Cerro Grande - University Commons
Zocalo Street Food & Tequila

1474 Barclay Pointe Blvd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$14.25
Choice of shredded beef or chicken tinga 12' flour tortilla filled, deep-fried topped with queso sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema
Chimichanga Del Mar$17.25
Filled with grilled shrimp. Topped with queso, crema poblana, pico de gallo and guacamole
More about Zocalo Street Food & Tequila

