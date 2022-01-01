Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Milner's Cafe image

 

Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A

311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A
Consumer pic

 

Little Loaf Bakery and Schoolhouse

3410 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie$2.00
More about Little Loaf Bakery and Schoolhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Omelettes

Squid Salad

Chicken Pitas

Sweet Potato Tempura Rolls

Tortas

Blt Sandwiches

Steamed Rice

Miso Soup

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1520 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston