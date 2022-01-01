Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve clam chowder

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington image

 

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington

341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$6.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl$6.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup$4.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl$6.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup$4.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Pepperoni Pizza

Donut Holes

Crab Salad

Reuben

Grilled Chicken

Pretzels

Chili

Croissants

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston