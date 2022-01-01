Clam chowder in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve clam chowder
More about Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington
|Clam Chowder
|$6.95
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$6.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup
|$4.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$6.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
|Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup
|$4.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice