Coleslaw in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants that serve coleslaw

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington image

 

Carolina Crab House - Wilmington

341 S College Rd #55, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$5.95
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE Coleslaw$2.50
Mayo based, coarse cut cabbage.
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.99
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.99
