Cuban sandwiches in Wilmington

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich (single)$8.00
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard on pressed cuban bread. Serves 1-2
More about Pine Valley Market
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Sandwich$10.00
Rosemary roasted pork, ham, and Swiss cheese with thinly sliced pickle and spicy mustard on a hot pressed sub roll. Served with a small side of our special seasoned black beans.
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

