Cuban sandwiches in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
More about Pine Valley Market
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Cuban Sandwich (single)
|$8.00
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard on pressed cuban bread. Serves 1-2
More about Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington
|Cuban Sandwich
|$10.00
Rosemary roasted pork, ham, and Swiss cheese with thinly sliced pickle and spicy mustard on a hot pressed sub roll. Served with a small side of our special seasoned black beans.