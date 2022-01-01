Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Wilmington
/
Wilmington
/
Edamame
Wilmington restaurants that serve edamame
Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.50
More about Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
Nori Asian Fusion
1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.95
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington
Summer Rolls
Tuna Sandwiches
Ranch Salad
Pork Belly
Tacos
Cheesecake
Fried Pickles
Clams
More near Wilmington to explore
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Hampstead
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Supply
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Leland
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Southport
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1325 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston