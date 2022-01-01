Filet mignon in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon Center Cut CAB 8oz portion cut$25.00
Individually vacuum sealed Certified Angus Beef Center Cut Filet
More about Pine Valley Market
True Blue Butcher and Table image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

True Blue Butcher and Table

1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
9oz Filet Mignon$54.00
6oz Filet Mignon$37.00
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
Item pic

PIZZA

Kornerstone Bistro

8262 Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.3 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CAB Filet Mignon$38.00
8oz. Grilled Filet Mignon with our Chianti
reduction sauce, roasted Potatoes
and seasonal Vegetables
More about Kornerstone Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington

1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Filet Mignon$13.95
Filet Mignon & Chicken$27.95
Filet Mignon & Shrimp$29.95
More about Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
Consumer pic

 

Nori Asian Fusion

1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon$27.95
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon$32.99
7oz hand cut beef tenderloin seared, topped with demi glaçe & served with your choice of two sides
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon$32.99
7oz hand cut beef tenderloin seared, topped with demi glaçe & served with your choice of two sides
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Restaurant banner

 

Hiro Japanese Steakhouse-Wilmington

222 Old Eastwood Rd, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon & Chicken$20.95
Filet Mignon & Sea Scallops$23.95
More about Hiro Japanese Steakhouse-Wilmington

Map

Map

