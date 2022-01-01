Filet mignon in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve filet mignon
Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Filet Mignon Center Cut CAB 8oz portion cut
|$25.00
Individually vacuum sealed Certified Angus Beef Center Cut Filet
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
True Blue Butcher and Table
1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
|9oz Filet Mignon
|$54.00
|6oz Filet Mignon
|$37.00
PIZZA
Kornerstone Bistro
8262 Market St, Wilmington
|CAB Filet Mignon
|$38.00
8oz. Grilled Filet Mignon with our Chianti
reduction sauce, roasted Potatoes
and seasonal Vegetables
Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington
1055 military cutoff rd suite 100, Wilmington
|Extra Filet Mignon
|$13.95
|Filet Mignon & Chicken
|$27.95
|Filet Mignon & Shrimp
|$29.95
Nori Asian Fusion
1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington
|Filet Mignon
|$27.95
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Filet Mignon
|$32.99
7oz hand cut beef tenderloin seared, topped with demi glaçe & served with your choice of two sides
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Filet Mignon
|$32.99
7oz hand cut beef tenderloin seared, topped with demi glaçe & served with your choice of two sides