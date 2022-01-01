Fish and chips in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Copper Penny
Copper Penny
109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington
|Fish & Chips
|$14.29
Guinness battered, served with tartar and lemon
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Fish & Chips Basket
|$11.99
Beer battered cod served with fries & coleslaw
|Fish & Chips Platter
|$18.99
Beer battered white fish served with fries, coleslaw, hush puppies & a side of our roasted garlic aioli
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
|Fish & Chips Basket
|$11.99
Beer battered cod served with fries & coleslaw
|Fish & Chips Platter
|$18.99
Beer battered white fish served with fries, coleslaw, hush puppies & a side of our roasted garlic aioli