Fish tacos in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with beer battered white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington
