Fish tacos in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve fish tacos

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Fish Tacos$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Beer Battered Fish Tacos$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with beer battered white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction
SEAFOOD • GRILL

Waterman's Brewing

1610 Pavilion Place, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.70
More about Waterman's Brewing

