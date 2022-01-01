Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fondue in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve fondue

True Blue Butcher and Table image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

True Blue Butcher and Table

1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Cheese Fondue$12.00
More about True Blue Butcher and Table
Chocolate Fondue Wafers image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

885 Town Center Dr., Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (1236 reviews)
Retail Tea Light Fondue Pot
A unique fondue pot for keeping your cheese and chocolate warm with a candle.
Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
4 Course Fondue Night In for 2$39.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
More about The Melting Pot

