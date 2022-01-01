Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Wilmington

Go
Wilmington restaurants
Toast

Wilmington restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Tidewater Oyster Bar

8211 Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.9 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles with Cajun Remoulade$8.00
More about Tidewater Oyster Bar
Marina Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Marina Grill

18 Harnett St., Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (426 reviews)
Fried Pickles$6.99
More about Marina Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Wilmington

Mussels

Naruto

Chicken Pitas

Shrimp Rolls

Fish And Chips

Honey Chicken

Veggie Sandwiches

Pasta Salad

Map

More near Wilmington to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston