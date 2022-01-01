Greek salad in Wilmington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pine Valley Market image

 

Pine Valley Market

3520 South College Road, Wilmington

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad with Tuscan Chicken$12.00
House greens, kalamata olives, green olives, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, pepperocini, grilled Tuscan chicken, & feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing
Greek Salad$10.00
House greens, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, green olives, bell pepper, pepperochini, red onion and feta cheese.
More about Pine Valley Market
Milner's Cafe image

 

Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A

311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Greek Salad$10.95
Milner’s Greek Salad with Organic Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Cucumber Slices & Feta Cheese with a Lemon & Herb Vinaigrette and served with Homemade Focaccia
More about Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A

