Greek salad in Wilmington

Pine Valley Market
3520 South College Road, Wilmington
|Greek Salad with Tuscan Chicken
|$12.00
House greens, kalamata olives, green olives, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, pepperocini, grilled Tuscan chicken, & feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
House greens, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, green olives, bell pepper, pepperochini, red onion and feta cheese.
Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A
311 Judges Rd Suite 1A, Wilmington
|Traditional Greek Salad
|$10.95
Milner’s Greek Salad with Organic Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Cucumber Slices & Feta Cheese with a Lemon & Herb Vinaigrette and served with Homemade Focaccia