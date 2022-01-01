Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Castle Street Kitchen

509 Castle Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
** Add Grilled Chicken To Salad$4.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast
More about Castle Street Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Nori Asian Fusion

1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Grill Chicken$7.95
Side Grilled Chicken$7.95
More about Nori Asian Fusion
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

140 Hays Lane Unit 140, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with your choice of one side
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck
Item pic

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

5226 S. College Road Unit 5, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with your choice of one side
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Monkey Junction

